May 18 S Immo AG :

* Expects consolidated EBIT for Q1 to amount to approximately 55 million euros (Q1 2015: 18.6 million euros)

* Expects Q1 consolidated net income for period to approximately 27 million euros (Q1 2015: 8.1 million euros)