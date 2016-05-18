BRIEF-Taylor Morrison public offering of 10 mln class A shares priced at $19 per share
* Says public offering of 10 million class a shares priced at $19per share
May 18 Seventy Seven Energy Inc
* Seventy seven energy says elected not to make an interest payment of $21.5 million, due may 15, on 6.625% senior unsecured notes due 2019
* Says election to defer interest payment does not constitute an event of default
* Q4 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding items
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces waiver of condition in substantial issuer bid