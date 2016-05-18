BRIEF-Mena Real Estate to sell 2.6 mln treasury shares
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
May 18 (Reuters) -
* Vikram Pandit and Atairos group create new financial services company
* Vikram Pandit and Atairos group say new company will launch immediately; terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Vikram Pandit and Atairos group say they are creating Orogen group, an operating company, that will make investments in financial services companies
* Pandit and Atairos group say Orogen will be governed by board including reps from both Atairos and Orogen, with Pandit serving as chairman and CEO Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 15.6 million dinars versus 14.3 million dinars year ago
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago