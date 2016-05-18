UPDATE 2-Australia's Tabcorp disappoints as British startup's costs grow
* Tabcorp pursuing competition approvals for Tatts merger (Recasts throughout, adds CFO comments and market reaction)
May 18 Backbone Technology AG :
* FY 2015 turnover of 231,494.07 euros (previous year 135,899.75 euros) and annual net profit of 89,635.46 euros (previous year income of 32,738.45 euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tabcorp pursuing competition approvals for Tatts merger (Recasts throughout, adds CFO comments and market reaction)
TOKYO, Feb 2 Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund on Thursday denied a newspaper report that it would invest in U.S. infrastructure bonds as part of an economic cooperation package to be discussed between the two countries' leaders next week.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 1 The largest U.S. physician group urged President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday to protect international doctors and seriously ill patients from an executive order that suspends travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.