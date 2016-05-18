May 18 Home Meal Replacement SA :

* Says Mytaros BV has sold a stake corresponding to 7.05 percent of the company's shares and now holds a 19.77 percent stake in the company

* Says the reason for the sale was the entry of an institutional Spanish investor into the share capital of the company

