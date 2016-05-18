BRIEF-Pharmadax signs license contract with Wockhardt
* Says it signed contract with Wockhardt Bio AG, Switzerland, for a blood pressure lowering generic drug product
May 18 Genmab :
* Genmab announces positive topline result in phase III pollux study of Daratumumab in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma
* Patients who received treatment with Daratumumab had a 63% reduction in risk of disease progressing versus those who did not receive Daratumumab
* Overall safety profile of Daratumumab in combination with Lenalidomide and Dexamethasone was manageable consistent with known safety profile
* Based on results at pre-planned interim analysis conducted by an independent data monitoring it was recommended that data be unblinded
* Janssen Biotech which licensed Daratumumab from Genmab will engage in dialogue with officials about potential for regulatory submission
* Says it began JKB-122 Phase 2 clinical study on Autoimmune Hepatitis, an orphan disease, in late January and the study is expected to last for 16 weeks