UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 18 FCA US LLC
* voluntarily recalling an estimated 39,217 cars in the u.s. To upgrade their clutch release systems
* Investigation determined certain vehicles equipped with manual transmissions are subject to clutch travel that may exceed design parameters
* Is unaware of any related injuries or accidents
* Campaign is limited to certain model-year 2012-2016 fiat 500 mini-compact cars Source text (bit.ly/1W2KDWy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources