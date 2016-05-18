May 18 Lowe's Cos Inc
* Healthy macro fundamentals, favorable weather and
compelling offers drove q1 comp growth above our expectations
* In presentation - Q1 sales of lawn and garden, lumber and
building materials, paint, tools and hardware, millwork above
average
* In presentation - Q1 sales of appliances, flooring,
kitchens, outdoor power equipment, seasonal living below average
* In presentation - key drivers of home improvement spending
are real disposable personal income, home prices and housing
turnover
* Outlook for home improvement industry remains positive,
supported by strong gains in job market and income growth and
housing trends
* In presentation - rising home prices motivating homeowners
to invest in their homes
* On conf call- achieved double-digit Q1 comps in lumber and
building materials driven by continued surge in outdoor
construction projects
* Q1 gross margin contracted due to strong performance in
lower margin categories such as lumber and building materials
* CFO- confident in our plans and hope to sustain momentum,
believe it's prudent to maintain previously provided outlook
