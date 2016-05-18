UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
May 18 UK's Competition and Markets Authority:
* UK's CMA is investigating the completed acquisition by Acadia Healthcare Company Inc of Priory Group No. 1 Limited Link to press release: (bit.ly/1qtyvjc) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
TOKYO, Feb 4 A steering committee for Takata Corp has selected U.S.-based auto parts supplier Key Safety Systems as the final bidder to extend financial support for the Japanese air bag maker, three sources with knowledge of the process have told Reuters.
Feb 3 Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach for struggling retailer Macy's Inc, people familiar with the matter said, trying to push further into the U.S. market where it already owns the Lord & Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue chains.