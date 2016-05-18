BRIEF-AEP Ohio's plan to expand advanced energy delivery system approved
* Received approval from public utilities commission of Ohio to implement its gridsmart phase 2 plan
May 18 Pacific Gas And Electric Co
* Pacific gas and electric co says testing unmanned aircraft systems to enhance safety and reliability of its electric and gas service
* Federal aviation administration has authorized co to use drones to assist with inspections of electric,gas infrastructure
* Files for resale of up to 1.9 million shares of co's common stock by selling stockholder - SEC Filing
WASHINGTON, Feb 1 The U.S. government on Wednesday fined Mastercard Inc and UniRush $13 million for a failure with prepaid cards that in 2015 left tens of thousands of people unable to pay bills and access cash.