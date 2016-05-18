May 18 Technogym SpA :

* Says greenshoe option of Technogym was fully exercised

* Says greenshoe option of 7.5 million shares at 3.25 euros per share was exercised for total amount of about 24.4 million euros ($27.50 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8873 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)