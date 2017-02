May 18 Global Brass And Copper Holdings Inc

* Global Brass And Copper Holdings, Inc. Reports Temporary Disruption To A Portion Of The Production Activity At Its Olin Brass Operating Facility

* Olin Brass Manufacturing And Maintenance Teams Have Developed A Comprehensive Corrective Action Plan

* Anticipate Full Production Capacity To Be Restored By Week Of June 6, 2016

* Based Upon Assumption That Timetable Is Met, FY 2016 Financial Guidance For Company Remains Unchanged

* Facility Reduced Production Due To Equipment Failure Impacting Intermediate Segment Of Mill's Production Process