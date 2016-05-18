May 18 Tesla Motors Inc
* Tesla raising money to accelerate ramp of model 3
* Announced an underwritten registered public offering of
about $2 billion of common stock
* Tesla is offering about $1.4 billion of shares
* Elon musk will increase his overall tesla shareholdings
through the transactions
* Remaining shares to be sold by elon musk to cover tax
obligations for his concurrent exercise of more than 5.5 million
stock options
* Intends to use net proceeds from the offering to
accelerate ramp of model 3
* Intends accelerate its 500,000 unit build plan from 2020
to 2018
* Elon musk, tesla's ceo, will also be exercising stock
options to acquire 5.5 million shares of tesla stock
* Musk will be donating 1.2 million shares of his tesla
stock to charity
* Morgan stanley and goldman, sachs & co. Are acting as lead
joint book-running managers for offering
* Cash proceeds from sale of stock by musk will go to
federal, state governments to satisfy 52% tax withholding on
stock option exercise
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)