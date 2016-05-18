May 18 Ww Investors Llc

* Ww investors llc says sent a letter to board of directors of new york reit

* Recently contacted one of suitors of winthrop suggesting they may wish to become involved in new york reit's strategic review process

* "interested party officials were enthusiastic about opportunity to revisit an acquisition of nyrt"

* We are advised that interested party sent proposal to board on or about may 4 with deadline for response of close of business may 11

* Ww investors llc says "we have been informed that board of nyrt allowed one week deadline to pass with no response"