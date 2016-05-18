May 18 Yum! Brands Inc

* Yum! brands, inc. To offer $4.6 billion in new debt

* New debt is intended to fund return of capital to shareholders, repay borrowings under company's existing revolving credit facility

* Debt will be issued by certain subsidiaries that operate company's KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell businesses

* $1 billion revolving credit facility will replace company's existing revolving credit facility

* New debt will be comprised of a new senior secured credit facility including an $800 million term loan a and a $1.5 billion term loan b

* New debt will also be comprised of $2.3 billion of senior unsecured notes