* Yum! brands, inc. To offer $4.6 billion in new debt
* New debt is intended to fund return of capital to
shareholders, repay borrowings under company's existing
revolving credit facility
* Debt will be issued by certain subsidiaries that operate
company's KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell businesses
* $1 billion revolving credit facility will replace
company's existing revolving credit facility
* New debt will be comprised of a new senior secured credit
facility including an $800 million term loan a and a $1.5
billion term loan b
* New debt will also be comprised of $2.3 billion of senior
unsecured notes
