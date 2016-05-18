BRIEF-Apple files for nine-part, $10.0 bln notes offering
* Files for nine-part, $10.0 billion notes offering - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jI79aU Further company coverage:
May 18 General Mills Inc :
* On May 18, 2016, General Mills Inc terminated its five-year credit agreement, dated as of April 16, 2012
* On May 18, 2016, General Mills Inc terminated its five-year credit agreement, dated as of May 23, 2014
* Entered into a five-year credit facility with an initial aggregate revolving commitment of $2.7 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Files for nine-part, $10.0 billion notes offering - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jI79aU Further company coverage:
* FILES FOR MIXED SHELF OF UP TO $500 MILLION - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2kBTLo7 Further company coverage:
(Updates prices) SAO PAULO, Feb 3 Latin American currencies strengthened on Friday after U.S. wages remained nearly flat in January, reducing expectations of a fast interest rate-hike cycle in the coming months. Wages rose just three cents last month despite the largest gain in U.S. nonfarm payrolls in four months, a report showed. Investors bet the figures would keep the U.S. Federal Reserve on a trajectory of gradual interest rate increases, sustaining the allure of