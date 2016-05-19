May 19 Gategroup Holding AG :
* Revenue at constant currency up 11.9 pct to 749.5 million
Swiss francs ($758.76 million)for Q1 2016 with organic volume
growth at 5.1%
* Significant acceleration in Q1 2016 EBITDA from 10.9
million Swiss francs last year to 23.8 million Swiss francs at
constant currency
* Reported a 6.5 million Swiss francs loss attributable to
shareholders for first three months of 2016, compared to a 38.0
million Swiss francs loss for same period in 2015
* We are delivering as planned and in line with our targeted
EBITDA margin expansion of 25-50 basis points per annum over
next five years
* Deepened customer relationships through significant
contract renewals this quarter that in total exceed 170 million
francs per year
($1 = 0.9878 Swiss francs)
