May 19 ADO Properties SARL :
* Q1 strong growth of income from rental activities (+88
pct) and FFO1 (+112 pct)
* Positive outlook for 2016 financial year confirmed
* Q1 FFO1 (without profit from disposals) has increased by
112 pct up to 9.4 million euros ($10.54 million) (Q1 2015: 4.4
million euros)
* Income from rental activities of ADO Properties increased
in first three months 2016 by 88 pct to 20.4 million euros
* Q1 EBITDA from rental activities increased by 80 pct from
8.0 million euros in Q1 2015 to 14.4 million euros
