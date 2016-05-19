May 19 Funcom NV :

* Q1 revenue $2.0 million versus $2.8 million year ago

* Q1 EBITDA $263,000 versus $487,000 year ago

* Expects to have the ability to fund its operations for the next twelve months after the end of Q1 2016