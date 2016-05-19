May 19 Mothercare Plc

* Underlying profit before tax up 51% at £19.6m

* Now trade from 1,480 stores in 58 countries across world

* Will continue to invest in digital, our stores, improve product and upgrade service and systems. Together these initiatives should deliver further improvement in UK profitability in year ahead.

* In UK, we are making solid progress against our strategic pillars and expect to see further improvement in year ahead.