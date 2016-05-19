May 19 Investec Plc
* This announcement covers results of investec group for
year ended 31 march 2016
* Statutory operating profit before goodwill, acquired
intangibles, non- operating items and taxation and after other
non-controlling interests ("operating profit") increased 2.5% to
gbp505.6 million
* Statutory adjusted eps before goodwill, acquired
intangibles and non-operating items increased 4.8% from 39.4
pence to 41.3 pence
* He board proposes a final dividend of 11.5 pence per
ordinary share equating to a full year dividend of 21.0 pence
(2015: 20.0 pence)
* Credit loss charge as a percentage of average gross core
loans and advances amounted to 0.26% (2015: 0.22%)
* Impairments increasing by 5.1% to gbp41.4 million
* Core loans and advances increased 6.3% to gbp17.5 billion
(31 march 2015: gbp16.5 billion)
