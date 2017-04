May 19 Enquest Plc

* Production averaged 42,752 boepd for four months to end of april 2016

* Full year production guidance is reiterated at between 44,000 boepd and 48,000 boepd.

* Enquest is well on track to meet its cost reduction targets of delivering unit opex in range $25 - 27/bbl overall for 2016

* As at 30 april 2016, enquest's net debt was approximately $1.63 billion