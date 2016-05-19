Germany's Fresenius weighing bid for generic drugmaker Akorn -Bbg
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is weighing a bid for generic drugmaker Akorn Inc, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
May 19 Bayer:
* Bayer says recently met with executives of monsanto to privately discuss a negotiated acquisition of monsanto company
* Driven life science company with leadership positions in its core segments
* Bayer says deal would create a leading integrated agriculture business.
* Bayer says a further statement will be made as appropriate Further company coverage:
* Fresenius said to weigh a bid for U.S. generics maker Akorn - Bloomberg Source text: http://bit.ly/2nM2sKg