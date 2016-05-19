May 19 Selvaag Bolig Asa
* Selvaag Bolig q1 ifrs operating revenue nok 624 million
versus nok 755.6 million year ago
* Selvaag Bolig q1 ifrs adjusted ebitda nok 91 million
versus nok 120.7 million year ago
* NGAAP (percentage of completion method): operating
revenues NOK 815 million (NOK 827 million), EBITDA NOK 132
million (NOK 140 million) representing a margin of 16.1 per cent
(17 per cent)
* Says Q1 saw highest-ever value of homes sold, at NOK 1,056
million (NOK 1,020 million)
* Says "this is the best quarter for sales measured by value
in our history"
* Since homes sold are first recognised in the accounts when
they are delivered, this will give strong results in the long
term
* Says average price of homes sold has increased, and
profitability of our projects is very good
* Says started building work on 230 homes during the first
quarter, and had 1,386 under construction at 31 March with a
combined sales value of about NOK 5 billion
* All our housing starts during the first quarter were in
Greater Oslo
* Says has great confidence in this market for the time to
come. Demand is very high, the supply of homes is small, and the
number of sites getting planning permission for housing is too
low
