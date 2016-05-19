May 19 Sca Ab in statement ahead of capital markets day:

* Says company's strategy and financial targets have not been changed

* Says we see opportunities for further efficiency enhancement

* Says between 2015 and 2020, demand for hygiene products in mature markets expected to grow by approximately 1-2% annually

* Says demand for hygiene products in emerging markets are expected to grow by about 5-7% annually between 2015 and 2020