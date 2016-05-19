May 19 Moody's:

* Credit impact of Brexit on UK RMBS likely to be minor, but london's property market could be more affected

* Backed securities would not be materially affected

* Time buyers would benefit from lower competition for housing, as house price, rental inflation would slow down

* To-Let properties if London becomes less attractive to foreigners

* would not expect a significant increase in unemployment or interest rates upon a brexit

* Employed non-conforming mortgage borrowers are most vulnerable to higher income fluctuation upon a brexit, compared to employed borrower

Decline In Rental Demand Could Hit Landlords' Ability To Pay Mortgages On Buy