May 19 Moody's:
* Credit impact of Brexit on UK RMBS likely to be minor, but
london's property market could be more affected
* Backed securities would not be materially affected
* Time buyers would benefit from lower competition for
housing, as house price, rental inflation would slow down
* To-Let properties if London becomes less attractive to
foreigners
* would not expect a significant increase in unemployment or
interest rates upon a brexit
* Employed non-conforming mortgage borrowers are most
vulnerable to higher income fluctuation upon a brexit, compared
to employed borrower
* Decline In Rental Demand Could Hit Landlords' Ability To
Pay Mortgages On Buy
Source text : (bit.ly/1U1ap7h)
