May 19 Gecina SA :

* Project of public offer on Fonciere de Paris

* Will tender Fonciere de Paris shares at a bid price of 150 euros per share

* The success of the offer is conditioned on obtaining more than 50 pct of the share capital and voting rights of Foncière de Paris of the end of the offer

* Cash offer of 150 euros per share of Foncière de Paris, or in Gecina shares on the basis of 6 Gecina shares for every 5 shares of Foncière de Paris

* Cash offer represens a 10 pct premium on the cash offer made by eurosic