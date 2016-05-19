May 19 Gecina SA :
* Project of public offer on Fonciere de Paris
* Will tender Fonciere de Paris shares at a bid price of 150
euros per share
* The success of the offer is conditioned on obtaining more
than 50 pct of the share capital and voting rights of Foncière
de Paris of the end of the offer
* Cash offer of 150 euros per share of Foncière de Paris, or
in Gecina shares on the basis of 6 Gecina shares for every 5
shares of Foncière de Paris
* Cash offer represens a 10 pct premium on the cash offer
made by eurosic
