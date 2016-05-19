May 19 Biotage AB
* Swedbank Robur Fonder buys 6.6 percent stake, an FSA
filing shows on Thursday. Robur had no shares in Biotage prior
acquisition and now holds 4.3 mln shares
* Fourth AP-fund increases its holding in Biotage, a
separate filing from the FSA shows, to 5.3 percent of
outstanding shares, or 3.5 mln shares from an earlier 3.1 mln
shares
* Filings form the FSA released on Tuesday show Anders
Walldov sells 1.5 mln shares and Brohuvudet AB 7.5 mln shares;
nonehave shares in Biotage after divestment
(Stockholm Newsroom)