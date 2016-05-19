May 19 C-Rad AB :

* Publishes outcome of the rights issue

* Total of 32,115,575.25 Swedish crowns ($3.85 million), corresponding to 70.7 percent of rights issue was subscribed for

* Trading in new shares on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to start around May 30, 2016

* As rights issue was not over-subscribed, over-allotment option described in prospectus will not be exercised

* Rights issue will provide C-Rad with 45,427,222.50 crowns before issue costs Source text for Eikon:

