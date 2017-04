May 19 Your Family Entertainment AG :

* Resolves cash capital increase with subscription rights

* To increase share capital by up to 966,299 euros ($1.08 million) to up to 10,629,298 euros by issuing up to 966,299 new shares

* Subscription ratio 10:1

* To receive gross proceeds of up to approximately 1.35 million euros