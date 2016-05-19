May 19 Financial Conduct Authority
* FCA bans keydata's former compliance officer, Peter
Johnson.
* Banned Peter Johnson, former compliance officer of Keydata
Investment Services Ltd, from performing any function in
relation to any regulated financial activity and publicly
censured him.
* Were it not for Johnson's serious financial hardship, FCA
would have fined him 200,000 stg.
* FCA has found that Johnson failed to act with integrity in
his role as keydata's compliance officer and misled then fsa on
a number of occasions
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)