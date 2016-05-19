Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 19 Kongsberg Gruppen Asa
* Says has mandated Danske Bank Markets and DNB Markets to arrange investor meetings commencing on may 23rd 2016
* A debt capital market transaction may follow subject to market conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order