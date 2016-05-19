May 19 Spark Therapeutics Inc
* Spark therapeutics and pfizer announce data from initial
subjects in hemophilia b trial demonstrating consistent
therapeutic levels of factor ix expression
* Subjects received one-time administration of a highly
optimized gene therapy at initial low dose without need for
immunosuppression
* Over combined 28 weeks of observation, none of three
subjects received regular infusions of factor ix concentrates to
prevent bleeding events
* Data available demonstrate first three subjects enrolled
in study experienced aav-mediated factor ix activity levels
after administration of spk-9001
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)