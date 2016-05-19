May 19 Ask SA :

* Wins new contract for the biometric passport of a European country

* Says deal will give 1 million euros ($1.1 million) in additional revenue in 2016

* Aims at 25 countries by end 2017 Source text: bit.ly/1XCo8Hq Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)