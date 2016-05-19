May 19 Regis Corp :
* Regis Corporation issues clarification to Piper Jaffray
research report
* Has been following status of rule changes for past several
months and analyzing potential impact of new rules to
profitability
* "Assessment suggests these new rules could increase our
costs by up to $5 million per year"
* In its report, Piper Jaffray lowered estimates by
incorporating up to $81 million of incremental costs associated
with new U.S. Department of Labor Rules
* Difference between Piper report and co's estimates is
because salon managers and district leaders are already treated
as hourly employees
* Considering alternative mitigation strategies to reduce
potential $5 million per year increase in costs
