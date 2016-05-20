May 20 Ypsomed Holding AG :

* FY consolidated sales totaling 336.9 million Swiss francs ($339.82 million) (prior year: 306.6 million Swiss francs)

* FY EBIT also increased by 55.7 pct compared to the previous year, from 28.5 million Swiss francs to 44.4 million Swiss francs

* For the current business year 2016/17, Ypsomed expects an accelerated growth in sales of around 12 pct and an EBIT of approx. 55 million Swiss francs

* Shareholders shall be paid a dividend of 1.00 Swiss francs per registered share

* Shareholders shall be paid a dividend of 1.00 Swiss francs per registered share

* FY net profit for the business year 2015/16 amounts to a total of 35.8 million Swiss francs, compared to the previous year at 19.4 million Swiss francs