May 20 Ypsomed Holding AG :
* FY consolidated sales totaling 336.9 million Swiss francs
($339.82 million) (prior year: 306.6 million Swiss francs)
* FY EBIT also increased by 55.7 pct compared to the
previous year, from 28.5 million Swiss francs to 44.4 million
Swiss francs
* For the current business year 2016/17, Ypsomed expects an
accelerated growth in sales of around 12 pct and an EBIT of
approx. 55 million Swiss francs
* Shareholders shall be paid a dividend of 1.00 Swiss francs
per registered share
* FY net profit for the business year 2015/16 amounts to a
total of 35.8 million Swiss francs, compared to the previous
year at 19.4 million Swiss francs
Source text - bit.ly/20dsQKy
($1 = 0.9914 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)