Roche said to consider options for Diabetes unit- Bloomberg
Jan 31 Roche Holding AG is considering options for its diabetes-care business including a sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
May 20 Gategroup Holding AG :
* HNA publishes offer prospectus for public tender offer for Gategroup
* HNA aviation offers 53.0 Swiss francs ($53.43) net in cash per share of Gategroup, nominal volume 5.0 Swiss francs each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9920 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Roche said to consider options for diabetes unit including sale- Bloomberg, citing sources
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES, Jan 31 U.S. President Donald Trump in a meeting on Tuesday with pharmaceutical executives called on them to manufacture more of their drugs in the United States and cut prices, while vowing to speed approval of new medicines and ease regulation.