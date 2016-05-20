May 20 Altarea Sca :

* Launches a share capital increase of 210 million euro ($235.28 million), increasing to 369 million total amount of equity raised since beginning of 2016

* Subscription ratio: 1 new share for 9 existing shares

* Subscription price: 140 euro per new share

* Subscription period: from 23 may 2016 to 3 june 2016 included

* Beyond 2016, Altarea Cogedim announced an objective of growth of its FFO (group share) of +5 pct to +10 pct per year on average

* Altarea cogedim eventually aims at maintaining a minimum dividend distribution of 11 euro per share