BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
May 20 Altarea Sca :
* Launches a share capital increase of 210 million euro ($235.28 million), increasing to 369 million total amount of equity raised since beginning of 2016
* Subscription ratio: 1 new share for 9 existing shares
* Subscription price: 140 euro per new share
* Subscription period: from 23 may 2016 to 3 june 2016 included
* Beyond 2016, Altarea Cogedim announced an objective of growth of its FFO (group share) of +5 pct to +10 pct per year on average
* Altarea cogedim eventually aims at maintaining a minimum dividend distribution of 11 euro per share Source text: bit.ly/1TnEmyV Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.