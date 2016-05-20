May 20 Redan SA :

* Its unit, TXM SA, files a motion to the Polish Financial Supervision Authority to resume proceedings in order to have its exisiting and new shares traded on Warsaw Stock Exchange's main market

* Initially the motion was filed on Sept. 28, 2015, and later on suspended on TXM's request on Dec. 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon:

