May 20 Topsil Semiconductor Materials A/S :

* GlobalWafers and Topsil Semiconductor Materials A/S have signed an agreement pursuant to which GlobalWafers will acquire Topsil's entire silicon business at a price of 320 million Danish crowns ($48.25 million) on a debt-free basis before transaction costs

* Transaction is expected to be completed in early July 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6327 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)