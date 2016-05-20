May 20 Kamux Corporation:

* Says preliminary price range in IPO is 6.80 - 8.20 euros per share

* Says based on preliminary price range, market capitalization of company is about 275 - 332 million euros

* Says is offering up to 2.7 million new shares in the company for subscription, and certain existing shareholders are preliminarily offering up to 10.1 existing shares in the company for sale

* Says intends to raise gross proceeds of about 20 million euros ($22.41 million) from the share issue

* Says trading in the shares is expected to commence on the pre-list of Helsinki Stock Exchange on or about June 3, 2016

* Says trading on official list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange expected to commence on or about June 7