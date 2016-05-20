May 20 Venue Retail Group Ab

* Says raises about 132 million sek before costs in share issue

* Says 84.5 percent of the offered shares were subscribed with subscription rights. Additionally the equivalent to 9.0 percent of the offered shares were signed without subscription rights.

* The remaining 6.5 percent of the offered shares were subscribed for by a guarantee consortium consisting of several investors.