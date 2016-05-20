BRIEF-Shofu completes establishment of unit in Brazil
* Says it completes establishment of unit in Brazil, named as Shofu Dental Brasil Comercio De Produtos Odontologicos Ltda, with unit SHOFU Dental Corporation, on Jan. 26
May 20 Allenex AB :
* CareDx initiates compulsory acquisition proceedings
* After completion of the offer, CareDx holds about 98.3 percent of the shares of Allenex
* Decided to apply for de-listing of Allenex share from Nasdaq Stockholm Source text: bit.ly/1VcXwMu
* Says Global Health Investment Fund I, LLC has acquired 1.3 million shares of the co, and is holding 5.5 percent stake in the co, from 0 percent stake
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 700 won/share for FY 2016