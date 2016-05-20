UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 20 Richemont
* Ceo says destocking at partners might go on for a few months
* Ceo says might close some stores in hong kong or relocate them
* Cfo says group wants to increase dividend in good times and bad
* Ceo says does not foresee further reduction of workforce in switzerland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources