BRIEF-Spain's Caixabank sees NII increase of 1 to 3 pct this year
* Says sees increase of net interest income (NII) of 1 to 3 percent in 2017, without including acquisition of Portuguese lender BPI
May 20 DDM Holding AG :
* Resolved to carry out an authorized share issue
* Decides to issue a maximum of 2 million registered shares, raising proceeds of up to 65 million Swedish crowns ($7.79 million)
* Subscription price of share issue to be 33.50 crowns per share Source text: bit.ly/1TKpDgW
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3438 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 Deutsche Bank posted a net loss of 1.9 billion euros ($2.05 billion) in the fourth quarter as legal costs for past misdeeds outstripped gains from a rebound in bond trading.
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 The European Central Bank would give "considerable attention" to any merger or takeover between banks in different European countries, a top supervisor said on Thursday, highlighting issues with deals involving a party from outside the European Union.