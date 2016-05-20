May 19 S&P:

* Plurinational state of Bolivia 'BB/B' ratings affirmed; outlook remains stable

* Expect Bolivia's fiscal and external profiles to deteriorate moderately in the coming three years but remain in line with the current rating

* Expect the country's external position to remain relatively robust

* Stable outlook is based on assumption that government will seek to sustain GDP growth in next two to three years