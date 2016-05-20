UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
May 20 (Reuters) -
* Yahoo suitors expected to bid $2 billion to $3 billion, below past indications - WSJ
* Verizon Communications and others are expected to bid around $2 billion to $3 billion in the auction for Yahoo's core business - WSJ, citing sources Source text - on.wsj.com/27FYbuU Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
* IBM closes acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: