May 20 Galenica AG :

* Plans to take over SD wholesaler Pharmapool

* Acquisition through its own wholesale company Galexis

* Shareholders of Pharmapool Ltd. were informed of Galenica's offer of over 2,900 Swiss francs ($2,927) per share during the company's general meeting on 19 May 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1TiHwcq Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9909 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)