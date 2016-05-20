May 20 A Group Of Retail Assets Sweden AB :

* Has signed two rental agreements with a total value of over 3.5 million Swedish crowns ($419,206.86) during the rental periods

* Agreements have been signed with Competens Utbildning i Sverige AB and LSS Funktionsstöd, Omsorgskontoret in Linköping

* Admission to take place in June this year Source text for Eikon:

