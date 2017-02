TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

TOKYO, Feb 2 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Jan 27 -377,862 316,670,258 -317,048,120 Jan 20 -1,974,372 162,166,932 -164,141,304 Jan 13 -855,001 -43,512,988 42,657,987 Jan 6 6,546,353 142,055,504 -135,509,151 Dec 30